The Arbuckle Fun Run for Education Committee will host the seventh annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road on Sunday, Oct. 20.
“A couple of us in the community thought it would be a great idea to have a fun run in town instead of having to go out of town to do them,” said Mary Grimmer, member of the Arbuckle Fun Run for Education Committee. “That is it a fun event.”
Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30.
Each course will be on paved roads through scenic almond orchards.
Registration fees are $20 and Pierce High School students can race for $10. Registration forms can found on the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Districts website under the community events tab. Completed forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office door, located at 309 Fifth St., or mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912.
Awards will be given out to the first three male and female runners in the following age divisions: 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-40, 41-59 and individuals over 60.
Additional awards will also be given out to the first three participants that finish a race while pushing a stroller. Any runner that breaks a Arbuckle Almond Fun Run record will also receive an award.
Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted.
Those that would like to participate in the run but are not able to attend on the day of the race can sign up as virtual runners. Register as a virtual runner and send in your one mile or 5K walk/run time and you will be sent a participation goodie bag.
Virtual runners are not eligible for awards.
Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District.
“We thought that it would be great if all proceeds would go to the school to help with programs that needed help,” said Grimmer.
According to Grimmer, the funds are used differently each year based on where there is a need.
“We have helped Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America and classes at the Arbuckle Elementary School has used the proceeds to purchase STEM programs,” said Grimmer.
For more information, contact 473-3016.