Two suspects remain at large after an armed robbery took place at a bank in Arbuckle on Friday, according to a press release.
The robbery took place at around 4:39 p.m. on Friday at Umpqua Bank in Arbuckle.
The sheriff’s office reported that there were two suspects dressed in hoodie-style sweatshirts with masks covering their faces. One suspect was described as a heavy-set male with a light complexion and the second was described as having a thinner build – possibly a Hispanic male adult with dark complexion or as a black male adult, according to the press release.
The two suspects were reportedly armed with handguns and they took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing south in a stolen tan Toyota pickup.
No injuries occurred during the robbery, according to the press release.
A Colusa County sheriff’s deputy pursued the vehicle into Yolo County, where one suspect fled on foot and the other suspect continued driving south.
The second suspect reportedly abandoned the vehicle in an orchard south of County Road 2 and west of County Road 88 in Yolo County.
Colusa County sheriff’s deputies, Colusa County Task Force agents and Colusa County detectives along with personnel from Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Williams Police Department and Woodland Police Department set a perimeter around the area, according to the press release.
As of Saturday afternoon, the suspects were still at large and the sheriff’s office is following active leads.
According to the press release, the Federal Bureau Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jose Ruiz or Detective Chris Doble at 458-0200.