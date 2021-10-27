Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue returns Sunday

After a two year hiatus, the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue will return this weekend.
Hundreds of hot rods, muscle cars and several other kinds of unique rides are expected to be on display along the road at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, on Sunday for the event hosted each year, rain or shine, by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee.
The Committee hosts the event as a fundraiser to help them continue to fund community projects, which have included the created and cultivated the LaVanche Hursh Park, the Veterans Memorial Park, Wee Park and the “Welcome to Arbuckle” signs south and north of town in addition to undertaking the Arbuckle Train Depot project to move, renovate and restore the historic structure.
While organizers said they expect to be at full capacity this year, they will be accepting car registrations on a first come, first serve basis at the event on Sunday. On-site registration at the event costs $30.
In coordination with the car show, the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District will also host the annual Halloween parade on Fifth Street in Arbuckle.
The parade is open to all ages and sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m. at Arbuckle Ace Hardware, 600 Fifth Street, Arbuckle, on the day of the event before the parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp. For more information about the parade, call 723-2705 or visit www.arbuckleparksandrecreation.org.
As the parade gets underway, the smell of barbecue will fill the air as car show organizers put the finishing touches on the tri-tip lunch that will be available for purchase until the food runs out.
Goodie bags and dash plaques will be awarded to the first 275 cars in attendance and an awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee has several other events planned through the end of the year as well, including the second annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27, the annual gingerbread house decorating contest Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, and the third annual Hometown Holiday Stroll on Dec. 4, with live music, food and holiday shopping vendors and a visit from Santa Claus himself.
For more information about the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue, call Debbie Charter at 530-518-5955.