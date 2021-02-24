Arbuckle depot fire likely caused by trespasser

A small fire broke out at the train depot building in Arbuckle on Sunday morning.
Local fire department officials concluded that there were no signs of arson and the fire was not electrical or caused by natural occurrences. There were signs, however, that someone trespassing on the property may have accidentally started the blaze.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee – the organization that owns the depot – have been working to relocate and restore the decaying structure for some time and although the fire caused damage to the roof of the building, the committee plans to continue these efforts as soon as possible, according to ARC member Diana Lytal.