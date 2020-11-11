Arbuckle Golf Club members enjoyed some “good ol’ home cookin’” last weekend in continuing their dominance of the Tri Club Ryder Cup play.
The Arbuckle golfers totalled 56 points to easily outdistance defending titlist Colusa (48) and Glenn (39) for their fourth win in six years.
“This is for bragging rights,” winning captain Thomas Steinhoff said. “It started out as camaraderie among the clubs, and we’ve gotten to know each other better. They’re a great group of guys at Willows and Colusa.”
Steinhoff battled Colusa pro Doug Hanson on even terms Saturday before losing Sunday in a windy match that went to the final hole.
Hanson, a 20-year pro who took the Colusa position in January, noted the elevation change as the big difference between the two courses.
“Colusa’s greens are flat while Arbuckle’s are on the side of a hill,” Hanson quipped after only his third round on the course. “Both communities really support their clubs. The wind makes this a tough course. Thomas wound up giving it to me on the 18th.”
Bobby Martinez, Ronnie DeMarchi and Scott Spurgeon led the winners by sweeping both matches in the two-day play for six points each and Luther Slack and Bryan Shadinger netted five each.
Hanson and Gordon McBurney scored 5 1/2 and Ken Lee and Mark Davis 5 for Colusa. The winners of each match gained three points, followed by two for the runner-up and one for third.
“I’ve always enjoyed playing here,” said Chato Esparza, a 2-handicapper at Glenn. “I played a lot with Jake and Ben Geyer. They taught me how to read these greens. We’re lucky to have these small communities come together.”
After struggling for two rounds, Esparza joked, “I was like Lewis and Clark looking for Pocahontas.”
Chad Johnson gained five points to pace Glenn.”
Each club was represented by 12 players.