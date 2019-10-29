Arbuckle Future Farmers of America was recently ranked 14th in the state based on performance in 2019. This is based on the number of state FFA degree and American FFA degree recipients, these are the second highest degree and the highest degrees respectively earned in the FFA organization. Arbuckle FFA had 19 state FFA degree recipients, and four American FFA degree recipients.
It is also based on state proficiency award winners, where students show their skills with their Supervised Agriculture Experience Projects and complete an application and interview to show their knowledge of their project.
Another indicator used is the number of State winning Career and Leadership Development Event teams, another place where Arbuckle FFA shined, with three teams that placed in the top ten of their contests at the state level, the Ag Sales team, Ag Communications team and the small engines team.
The final indicator is FFA members in state leadership positions, this includes Carlyn Marsh and Crystal Medina, the state FFA president and the Superior Region FFA president respectively.
Arbuckle FFA was the highest ranked chapter from the Superior Region and the north state. This is an incredible accomplishment and would not have been possible without generous community support.