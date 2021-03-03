Mary Grimmer, member of the Arbuckle Fun Run for Education Committee, said she is keeping her fingers crossed and hoping for good weather as the committee prepares to host the eighth annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk on Saturday.
Grimmer said several regular participants have already submitted their early bird registration forms, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was unable to send home flyers with students this year so they have been spreading the work via social media.
“I am hopeful we get people to show up on the day of the event,” said Grimmer.
Due to the pandemic, Grimmer said participants will be asked to wear masks while at the start/finish line and all non-household members will need to keep a distance of six feet from other participants.
“Once they are on the walk they are free to take off the masks as long as no one else is near them,” said Grimmer.
Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30.
The race will start and end at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, and each course will be on paved roads through scenic almond orchards.
Registration fees are $20 per adult. Pierce High School students and children ages 13 and under can race for $10.
All children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult to participate and strollers are encouraged. In fact, the first three stroller racers to complete their course will receive a prize.
Awards will also be given out to the first three male and female runners in the following age divisions: 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-40, 41-59 and individuals over 60.
Those that would like to participate in the run but are not able to attend on the day of the race can sign up as virtual runners as well. Those that would like to participate remotely should register as a virtual runner and send in their one mile or 5K walk/run time. All virtual participants will be sent a participation goodie bag as virtual runners are not eligible for awards.
Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted to participate.
Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District. Funds are used differently each year based on where there is a need, said Grimmer, and have been used to support Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America and STEM education programs in past years.
The registration form is available on the Arbuckle Fun Run For Education Committee Facebook page.
Registration forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912, or submitted on the morning of the race.
For more information, contact 473-3016.