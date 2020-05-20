Arbuckle Golf Club reopened to the public this week after easing of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in Colusa County.
Club president Mike Voorhees announced a resumption of regular play. The reopening will include use of the driving range and food to-go or served on the patio.
He revealed that 17 events, highlighted by the annual Omega Nu Scholarship Tournament, were cancelled the past two months. A spring concert and numerous outside tournaments also were unable to be held.
One of the annual highlights, the County Cup, matching Arbuckle against Colusa, will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28. The club’s full tournament schedule is expected to resume in July.
Other board members assisting Voorhees are Derrick Strain, tournament chairman; Kevin Wood, greens; Nick Weber, treasurer; Jeff Thomas, maintenance; Andi Armsrong, social chairperson; John Scheimer, refreshments; Thomas Steinhoff, membership, and Marta Martin, clubhouse manager.
Greens superintendent Gilberto Gutierrez said the reduction of play during the shutdown has resulted in excellent playing conditions at the nine-hole course. The club is open Tuesday through Sunday.
‘’We want to welcome everyone back and reach out to the surrounding communities,” Voorhees said. ‘’We’re anxious to get back to regular scheduling and welcoming players from throughout the valley.”
Another upcoming event is the Solstice tournament, where 12 golfers attempt to play 160 holes in one day as a fund-raiser for junior golf and the fight against Lou Gehrig’s disease.