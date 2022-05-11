Kent Myers, Brad Guynes, Jay Gordon and Teri Payne gained top honors in the recent Arbuckle Revitalization Committee golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Course April 9.
Approximately $5,700 was raised at the annual event through the golf and sponsorships.
Dodd Ranches, headed by Robert Simpson, placed second in the team event, followed by Jim Borchard, Mike Miles and Ruben Savedra.
Valley Restoration and Construction, Sticky Trees and Succeednet were the major sponsors.
Money from the event will be used for several downtown projects. Bids have been accepted for dismantling the old train depot, which includes preservation of the original wood, and building a new foundation.
ARC volunteers will soon remove graffitti while repainting old vacant buildings downtown and place historical pictures in windows of the refurbished buildings.
Diana Lytal, president of ARC and golf tournament chairperson, says many other projects will be coming soon, including the Watermelon Festival in July, the Pumpkin Festival and annual car show in October, and the holiday tree lighting and holiday stroll in December.
Other sponsors were Better Body Fitness, Arbuckle Hotel Bar, Martin’s Dusters, Valerie Ehrke Designs, Daurice Myers, Delgado Construction John Scheimer, Umpqua Bank, Diana Lytal Realtor, Gimples Copies, Jeff Charter Farming, Blossom Farm Vintage Rentals, Elijah’s Sweet Treats, McCullough Excavating, Jim and Nancy Uhland, High Noon Guns and Ammo, Sun Valley Rice, Schaefer Aviation, Mary Ann Boles and JRL Smokin.