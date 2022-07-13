An enthusiastic Arbuckle Golf Club trio raised $6,422 for charity at the recent second annual Summer Solstice golf event.
Strain and Jake Spooner played 162 holes and Kevin Wood endured 108 at Arbuckle in fund-raising for junior golf and brain tumor research at UCLA.
Strain targeted the Uncle Kory Foundation after learning that one of his Cal Poly golf teammates underwent two brain tumor surgeries.
“We were lucky enough to have volunteers to keep us hydrated,” said Strain, who notched 87 pars.
“It’s amazing how you can play 18 holes and remember every shot and then play 162 and can’t remember any.”
Spooner made 41 pars.
“After a while, you don’t take any practice swings because it takes too much energy,” Strain said. “You just keep playing and hope you don’t hurt yourself.”
Monies raised also will support an Arbuckle junior golf camp July 19-21. More than 30 juniors have already registered and openings remain. Juniors ages 6 to 14 can call the club (530-476-2470) to register.
Strain, Spooner and Wood welcomed the challenge to raise the funds but the former admitted that after the 13-hour round, he skipped the next day’s Tuesday Twilight play.