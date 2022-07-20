Arbuckle golfers receive statewide honor

Tales of sand greens turning to fast grass and past tournaments and parties abounded at the recent Arbuckle Golf Club’s 100th Centennial Celebration.
A full house enjoyed the camaraderie built up through the generations.
Highlighting the festivities was a presentation by Emmy Moore Minister to the club from the California Alliance for Golf for its historic passion for the game.
The award highlighted the club’s membership for its continued passion in stepping up in volunteering its time and providing resources for special projects.
In addition, Minister, recently elected president of Women in Golf Industry, cited the dedication of the employees who have proven they really care in providing an enjoyable experience every time golfers tee it up.
The honor also saluted the members who have kindly “reached into their pockets” to support community-based activities from youth sports to local educational programs.
Rick, Valerie and Derick Strain plus Taylor Davies combined to shoot 13-under par to win the scramble tournament that started the day’s activities.
President Mike Voorhees, assisted by event chairperson Andi Armstrong, gave a special tribute to the membership for its continued and unselfish support for club activities that began in 1922.