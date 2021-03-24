Like death and taxes, the annual Colusa County Cup golf tournament has become quite predictable.
The Arbuckle Golf Club made it 25 wins in 28 matches against the Colusa Golf Club by a whopping 44-22 advantage this Sunday.
After building a big lead Saturday on their home course, the winners breezed through the final round at Colusa.
Robert Bement and Justin Travis led the way Sunday with a 3-0 win over Steve Cribari and Alan Walker.
In a featured match, Arbuckle leaders Thomas Steinhoff and Derick Strain avenged a home loss with a 2-1 win over Colusa pro Doug Hanson, who was under par Saturday, and Braden Lyss.
“I think it’s pretty evident. You almost root for it to be close,” said Strain, feeling the plight of the Colusans. He matched par Sunday.
“After playing these greens and our greens, it’s really not fair.”
Both sides concurred the camaraderie far outweighs the results.
Benji Gil and Mark Anderson paced Colusa in the final round with a three-point sweep of Bryan Shadinger and Todd Nelson, but they realized the overall challenge.
“Both of us played horrible,” Gil said. “We got lucky.”
Rick Strain, who helped start the event with Dave Nelson in 1993, smiled about his team getting its usual round of drinks from the losing captain. He and Andy Geyer won over Steven Razo and Eric Rasmussen 2-1 Sunday.
“They’re good sports,” Rick Strain joked. He noted it’s a difficult chore for the Colusans to adjust from their flat greens to the hilly Arbuckle terrain.
Maybe that explains why five who belong to both clubs - Greg Weber, Nic Weber, Mike Herrick, Scott Spurgeon and Steinhoff - all choose to play for Arbuckle.
In the final round, Nick Weber and Willy Travis won 2.5-0.5 over Peter Tor and Dino Nicholau, and Mike Herrick-Kevin Wood topped Christian Cowsert -Thomas Quiring and Carlos Garcia-Danny Morrow beat Matthew Reische-Doug Austin by 2-1 margins.
The games matching Jake Geyer-Spurgeon vs. Frank Davison-Taylor, Luther Slack-Greg Weber vs. Stephen Sanderson-Jeff Ferraiuolo, Johnny Mike Vawter-John Scheimer vs. Matt Purcell-Morgan Bressler, and Mike Iannone-Ronnie DeMarchi vs. Milford Noles-Edison Long were halved Sunday.
Andy Geyer summed up the event: “We have a good time every year. The get-together is the main thing.”