Arbuckle Golf Club continued its dominance over Colusa this weekend in the Colusa County Cup golf tournament.
The champions extended a long winning streak with a 27 1/2-20 1/2 victory over the two courses. Arbuckle eked out a 12 1/2-11 1/2 edge at Colusa before dominating on its home course in team and individual play Sunday.
Justin Travis and Luther Slack, who won by two points Saturday, scored a 3-0 sweep Sunday over Alan Walker and Drew Scroggins, and Kevin Wood and Mike Pixley also made it a 5-1 weekend with a sweep over Dave Nelson and Eddie Long on their home course.
“It’s just one of those things,” Wood said of the Arbuckle dominance. “I think we have a more difficult course. If the roles (outcomes) were reversed, I know it would get in my head. I have enjoyed every Colusa person I’ve played with.’
The Arbuckle teams of John Rotteveel and Thomas Steinhoff, over Doug Hansen-Homer Simpson; Jeff Thomas and Willie Travis, over Darren Robinson and Pete Tor; and Rick Strain and Andy Geyer, over Kevin Lee and Steve Razo, gained 2-1 victories Sunday. The Lee-Razo and Darren Robinson-Tor teams scored 2 1/2 points for Colusa on Saturday.
Other overall individual results (Arbuckle first) were Scott Spurgeon-Guy Garcia against Mike Lutz-Perry. Taylor; Justin Sweet-Scott Bement against Steve Cribari-Ed Hull and Johnny Mike Vawter-Ronald DeMarchi against Mark Anderson-Russell Fusaro, all ending 3-3.
In the 27-year history of the event, Colusa has only won three times.
“It’s getting in our heads,” said Nelson, who founded the event with Rick Strain in 1993. “We’re trying to figure it out. Their players seem to adjust to our greens a little better than we adjust to theirs. Maybe It’s just they’re a little better. Regardless, it’s always a lot of fun.”