Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival returns Saturday

Fall festivities galore will fill LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle on Saturday as the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosts its 11th annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival.
Diana Lytal, president of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, said this year’s event will include the traditional “pumpkin patch and fall festival” complete with some favorite local vendors and crafts.
“The best part is when the children come in costume,” said Lytal. “So much fun.”
New this year there will also be entertainment by the Stonyford duo The Fiddlin’ Brothers as well as two new local pumpkin suppliers.
“We love supporting small local businesses,” said Lytal.
The Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival will be held at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The committee has hosted this event for more than a decade to raise funds for the renovation of the train depot, which Lytal was happy to report will be starting very soon.
“We have accepted bids on the dismantling of the depot which should be starting soon,” said Lytal. “We also have accepted a bid on the new foundation for the new depot. Things are finally moving forward.”
As the project moves ahead, Lytal said the committee will continue its fundraising efforts to fund each step.
The committee also has several other annual events planned, including the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday celebration happening Sunday, Oct. 30.
“As usual, the car entries are pouring in already,” said Lytal. “We will have a wonderful selection of vendors, Halloween costume parade with the children, a live band and we are excited to announce that The Buckhorn will be providing the food at this year’s event.”
The committee is also busy planning the annual Hometown Holiday Stroll, which is scheduled to take place Dec. 4. Lytal said this event will include live entertainment, food and lots of shopping opportunities with several local vendors. There will also be an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Clause as well, said Lytal.
“This is the beginning of our busy season and we would love to see many come out to support our efforts,” said Lytal.