Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosts inaugural golf tournament

The Arbuckle Golf Club was bustling with excitement on Friday morning as the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosted their inaugural golf tournament.
“It’s been really, really well received by the community,” said Diana Lytal, Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member. “We were hoping to have at least 10 teams, since this is an inaugural event, but we started the morning with 11 and more teams have been signing up at the last minute.”
According to Lytal, the committee decided to try out a golf tournament fundraiser this year just a month before the event came to fruition because the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented them from hosting some of their other annual events such as the carnitas cook-off festival.
“We thought this was a safe, outdoor option,” said Lytal. “And everyone loves to golf.”
Lytal said the committee was hopeful they could raise $10,000 at the event and proceeds from the tournament will be used to jumpstart their efforts to relocate and restore the Arbuckle Train Depot, a decaying structure that the committee purchased years ago with the hopes of saving.
According to Lytal, the committee plans to dismantle the depot before relocating it the necessary 30-40 feet toward Veterans Memorial Park.
“We would like to use as much of the original materials as possible when we rebuild it at the new location,” said Lytal. “Once the depot is complete, we plan to use it as a community meeting place, with maybe some signage with the history like a museum.”
Utilizing the proceeds from the golf tournament, Lytal said the community of Arbuckle will definitely start to see things happening at the depot in the coming weeks and months.
Before heading out on the links, attendees of the event were greeted with breakfast burritos, provided by El Jalisciense Mexican Grill, and mimosas. They also had the opportunity to participate in the raffle with several prize baskets up for grabs that included car care products, local commodities, gift cards, local wine and more. Lytal said all of the raffle items were graciously donated by local businesses and individuals.
After a full day of game play, the event concluded with a spaghetti dinner. During the feast, prizes were awarded for the raffle as well as to those that placed in first, second and third place during the tournament.
“I just wanted to extend a great thank you to the community because without them we wouldn’t be able to do all of this,” said Lytal.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee is currently seeking new members, volunteers and sponsors. For more information about the organization, contact Lytal at 681-2532.