Arbuckle’s Holiday Stroll brings community together

The community of Arbuckle gathered together on Saturday for the third annual “Hometown Holiday Stroll” and vendor fair, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, at LaVanche Hurshe Park.
“People come out to the fair but end up seeing faces they have not seen in awhile and then they get to chatting,” said Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member Diana Lytal. “It’s a nice opportunity to bring the community together.”
According to Lytal, there were not as many vendors in attendance as organizers were expecting but there was still a wide assortment of products for sale, including almonds, home crafted items, Origami Owl, wooden crafts, Scentsy, skin care products, home decor, metal signs, mosaic stones, glassware and more.
Lytal said each person that purchased something from one of the onsite vendors was entered into a raffle to win a holiday gift basket full of goodies and Vicky Mount was the big winner.
Adele Morgan, recording artist from Alaska, was onsite during the festivities to sing live holiday songs, and Santa even joined in for a bit of impromptu karaoke.
“She has such a great voice and is really just a great lady,” said Lytal.
Children in attendance got the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and he and the Mrs. were handing out candy canes during the festivities.
The Committee also hosted the second annual Gingerbread House contest last week and Lytal said the three winners from each of the four age-based category will be announced later this week.
According to Lytal, the deadline for the house decorating contest, also being hosted by the Committee, has been extended to Dec. 15 to give participants more time to decorate.
Residents of Arbuckle, College City and Grimes are encouraged to participate and categories include most creative, most lights and best decorated.
Those interested in participating should contact Elijah Rodriguez at 530-312-3796 to register.