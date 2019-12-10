With high attendance and holiday festivities galore, members of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee said their first “Hometown Holiday Stroll,” and vendor fair was a great success.
“We were delighted to see such tremendous community support for our local vendors and (the) Arbuckle Revitalization Committee,” said Diana Lytal, Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member. “Everyone seemed to have a good time, especially the children.”
According to Lytal, a variety of vendors were on-hand selling their items and local school students conducted fundraisers for Pierce High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Junior Bears Cheerleaders.
Businesses up and down Fifth Street were decorated for the occasion with painted windows and lights to welcome the crowds.
During the festivities, Santa made an appearance before heading out on his annual trip around town with the Arbuckle Fire Department and the Pierce Junior High School Band played Christmas music to spread the holiday cheer.
Many attendees said their favorite part of the night was taking a ride in the horse drawn carriage.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee brought this long forgotten tradition back to town to promote local businesses, said Lytal.
“All in all, we are so very pleased and are looking forward to next year's event which will be even bigger,” said Lytal.