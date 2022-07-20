To add a little summertime fun to their repertoire of community events, the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host its first-ever Watermelon Festival on Saturday.
Elijah Rodriguez, member of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, said the committee created this event to replace the Arbuckle Farmers Market.
“It was not doing as well as it had been in the previous years and we wanted to freshen our events a little by adding more for the kids to enjoy,” said Rodriguez.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at LaVanche Hurshe Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets in Arbuckle.
Rodriguez said there will be a kids carnival with games, snacks and activities as well as local vendors and a watermelon carving contest. Gerry V. DJ Flatz will also be playing music during the event and a barbecue lunch, provided by Rooster’s Rolling BBQ, will also be available. Rodriguez said there will be hamburgers for $7 and hot dogs for $5.
And, as the focus of the event, watermelons will also be for sale for $5 each.
“We think it’s important for everyone to come out and see their neighbors or meet neighbors that are new to town,” said Rodriguez. “It’s important to be connected to those around you in such a small community like ours.”
For more information or to become a vendor, contact Rodriguez at 530-312-3796.