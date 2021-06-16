Vitalant – which supplies donated blood to nearly 50 Northern California hospitals – announced on Monday that it has a critical blood shortage and is urging eligible donors to make an appointment to donate in the coming days and weeks.
“A drop in donations over any period of time is concerning, but especially right now when the supply is already low,” said Ralph Vassallo, MD, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer. “Blood and platelet donations are needed now and throughout the summer to prevent delays in lifesaving patient care.”
According to a release issued by the nonprofit organization, Vitalant has less than a needed four-day supply of most blood types to meet patient needs at a moment’s notice and Type O blood is below a two-day supply.
“Type O is what’s often used in trauma situations, especially type O negative, because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type in an emergency room setting,” it was stated in the release.
Blood donations fell more than 4,000 short of the need in May, according to the release, while the need for blood has increased and blood drive cancellations forced by COVID-19 challenges continue to affect donation rates. In fact, anticipated uncollected donations from business-hosted blood drive cancellations reached a four-month high of more than 6,200 blood donations in June, it was stated in the release.
“That’s why it’s so important to patient care for generous donors to make an appointment now to give in the coming days or weeks at a donation center or another community blood drive,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s senior vice president of donor services and chief of marketing.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, call 877-258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org.
Upcoming blood drives in the tri-county area
June 17 – The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
June 23 – The Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive will be held at 246 E. Walker Street, Orland, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
June 25 – The John Watson Memorial Blood Drive will be held at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
June 29 – The Stonyford Community Blood Drive will be held at Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.