Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture recently honored three tri-county area natives with the Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Among the recipients selected for the scholarship were Orland native Melinda Lowe, an Agricultural Education major; Williams native Devin Yanez Griffith, an Agricultural Communications major; and Willows native Shelby Weinrich, an Agribusiness major.
According to a release issued by the University, this scholarship is a part of the more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.
“We are fortunate to have many high achieving students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and outstanding students.”