It looks like the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region is in the middle of another dry spell.
The area has not had any measurable amount of rainfall since Jan. 28, according to Eric Kurth, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Outside the possibility of a few hundredths of a inch of precipitation last weekend, Kurth says future weather patterns do not indicate any significant storms headed to the area.
“Looks like one of the dryer Februarys that we have seen; some places it might end up being a record,” Kurth said. “It’s certainly unusual.”
Thursday’s snowpack measurement conducted by the Department of Water Resources revealed a below-average water year. The survey recorded 29 inches of depth, which is equivalent to 11.5 inches of water and 47 percent of the March average for Phillips Station in South Lake Tahoe.
On average, the snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs as it melts in the spring and early summer. It’s almost certain that February will remain dry – a feat that hasn’t happened since 1907 according to data released from the Yuba Water Agency weather station, project manager John James said.
James said Bullard’s Bar reservoir remains strong. Currently, the reservoir is running at approximately 654,000 acre-feet – 80-90 percent year to date.
Reservoir capacity is a million (AF), which is comparable to Folsom reservoir, James said.
“We have the advantage of a really big reservoir,” James said.
During times of dryness, James said the size of the reservoir plays a crucial role in managing water supply.
“We’re always planning for that and working ahead,” James said. “Primary role is flood protection; second is water supply.”
James said part of the reason for the measurable lack of precipitation is that most of the storms have primarily remained in North Canada and Alaska. A few, he said, have touched base in the Pacific Northwest, causing reported flooding in Seattle, but not reaching the Golden State this year.
“Went right over the top of us,” James said. “California has the most year-to-year variation, in terms of precipitation amount, in the United States.”
Kurth, who has been in the area since 2007, said precipitation totals in California invariably never mimic the previous year.
“Almost assume the next year is going to be different,” Kurth said. “There can be big changes.”
During dry spells, agriculture growers typically increase irrigation practices, said Greg Hinton, Colusa agriculture commissioner.
“Growers just hope that water is available and at a reasonable cost so that they could make a profit in the end,” Hinton said.
Hinton said the industry plants commodities that best tolerate any variation of expected weather patterns.
“Growers try to counter the unknown by being as diverse as possible with the land they’re stewards of,” Hinton said. “Definitely a risky profession.”
Jon Munger at Montna Farms in Yuba City, said a dry rain season has delayed rice crop planting about 10 days the last few years.
“Last year it delayed us getting into the field,” Munger said.
Munger said on a normal year rice planting begins anywhere from April 15 to May 15. Whether or not this year is delayed again depends on what happens in March.
“March is a wild card in California,” James said. “For our situation if it didn’t rain another drop the rest of the year we’d still be able to manage our water.”