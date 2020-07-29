The Glenn and Colusa county unemployment rates continued to improve in June compared to May, according to the latest statistics from the Employment Development Department.
Glenn County’s rate was reported at 12.9 percent in June compared to 13.7 percent in May.
Colusa County’s June rate was 18.3 percent compared to 20.6 percent in May.
The state’s average was 15.1 percent and the national rate was 11.2 percent.
Some industries in Glenn County that saw an increase in available jobs include manufacturing (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (130 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (130 jobs).
However, some industries saw a decrease in jobs, including farming (30 jobs) and government (20 jobs).
In Colusa County, some industries that had an increase in available jobs include farming (80 jobs); manufacturing (140 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (90 jobs).
Some industries that had a decrease include educational and health services (20 jobs) and government (20 jobs).
Glenn County was 26th out of 58 counties and Colusa County was ranked 54th in the state.