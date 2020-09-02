Glenn and Colusa counties both saw improvements in their unemployment rates in July compared to June, according to the latest statistics from the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 15.3 percent in July compared to 18.4 percent in June while Glenn County’s was 10.8 percent in July compared to 12.8 percent in June.
The the state reported an average of 13.7 percent and the national rate was 10.5 percent.
Glenn County ranked 20th out of 58 California counties while Colusa County ranked 53rd.
Some of the industries that saw an increase in available jobs in Glenn County include farm (220 jobs); mining, logging and construction (50 jobs); manufacturing (150 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (310 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); professional and business services (50 jobs); educational and health services (50 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (100 jobs).
An industry that had a decrease in jobs was government (70 jobs).
Several industries saw an increase in available jobs in the Colusa County, including mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (300 jobs); and trade, transportation and utilities (30 jobs).
However, some other industries saw a decrease in jobs, such as farm (40 jobs); educational and health services (40 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); and government (30 jobs).