August Complex 100 percent contained

After nearly three months, seven incident management teams and thousands of personnel, the August Complex is now 100 percent contained at 1,032,648 acres.
The fires within the complex ignited Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 when California was hit by lightning strikes. Many of the finest merged and others have been added since.
The August Complex is the state’s largest wildfire on record.
According to the Mendocino National Forest, fire suppression repair work continues. The August Complex burned about 612,634 acres of the Mendocino National Forest.
For more information on the August Complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983/.