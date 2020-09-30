The August Complex Fire has now burned about 938,044 acres and is 43 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning.
The fire started on Aug. 17 due to lightning – it has destroyed 35 structures and it’s expected that the fire will be contained around Nov. 15.
According to a press release, crews spent Monday checking control lines in the Lake Pillsbury area and conducting mop up further into the burned area after the weekend red flag warning conditions ended and high winds exited the area.
“The hard work our crews put in during the days before weather conditions worsened allowed the South Zone to hold and defend containment lines around the Lake Pillsbury area,” said Mike Quesinberry, Incident Commander of the National Incident Management Organization (NIMO). “All of this advance preparation, including line construction, structure protection, firing operations, and mop up led to a very successful outcome as critical fire weather came through.”
Tuesday, crews were expected to perform additional checks of control lines, mop up additional areas and work to identify and remove snags and trees that have fallen due to fire damage or wind in the Lake Pillsbury area, according to the press release. Other crews were planned to begin dismantling and retrieving hose, pumps and portable tanks that were installed for structure protection and to hold control lines as areas are checked and determined to be cold.
In the South Zone of the August Complex, evacuation orders are in place for portions of Mendocino and Lake counties.
The Mendocino National Forest closure remains in effect.
According to the press release, residents and property owners can return to their properties within the forest in Glenn and Tehama counties, however, access to the forest service closure area for other purposes – such as hunting and recreation – is prohibited.
Properties accessed via a forest system road may require a permit from the U.S. Forest Service.
For more information, contact the Mendocino National Forest at 934-3316.
For more information on the August Complex Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983/.