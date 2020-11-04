The August Complex Fire has burned about 1,032,649 acres and is 93 percent contained, as of Tuesday.
Acceding to a press release, crews were working against time and unseasonable conditions to complete fire suppression repair across the south zone of the August Complex before winter weather sets in.
The entire complex is approximately 70 miles long by 45 miles wide – covering an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. That includes portions of seven counties across six different fire weather forecasting zones, according to the press release.
On the south zone, crews are focusing on fire suppression repair in priority areas such as dozer lines in the wilderness, in wild and scenic river corridors and locations that are prone to landslides.
Fire restrictions for national forests the Pacific Southwest Region have been extended to Nov. 6 in order to prevent further fires from starting.
For more information on the August Complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983/.