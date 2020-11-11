The August Complex Fire has burned 1,032,648 acres and is 98 percent contained, as of Tuesday morning.
Fires within the complex were ignited Aug. 16 and 17.
The fire area received up to 0.4 inches of rain and up to 1 inch of snow accumulated at higher elevations, according to an incident report. This precipitation combined with colder temperatures is expected to prevent flareups in grass and shrubs and generally suppress fire activity.
The primary focus of firefighters is fire-suppression repair of dozer and hand lines, according to the report. Crews are also mitigating hazards along forest service roads, monitoring and patrolling control lines, and backhauling supplies and equipment.
For more information on the August Complex, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6983/.
Mendocino National Forest Veterans
Day observance
All Mendocino National forest offices (virtual services) will be closed on Veterans Day (today).
Offices will resume virtual services at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
According to a press release, fire and law enforcement will be on duty to provide for public safety.
“Our staffing includes many veterans who have chosen a forest service career following their military service,” it was stated in the press release. “A big ‘thank you’ to all vets from your friends at the Mendocino National Forest.”
The August Complex fire area closure is still in effect and the Forest Highway 7 is not open to through traffic from Willows to Covelo.
For more information on the Mendocino National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.