Author talk to be held in Colusa next week

Next week, the Friends of the Colusa County Library will host an evening with Diane Zimmerman, granddaughter of the Nut Tree founders, who recently published a book about the history of the Nut Tree area in Fairfield.
“Diane will bring her recently published book on the 100 year history of the Nut Tree and with it the ultimate story of how it changed the entire area it encompassed from an agrarian to a highly sophisticated marketplace attracting visitors from the world over,” read a release issued by the Friends of the Colusa County Library. “As a member of the founding Powers family, Diane has a unique view of how the tiny fruit stand became an icon for a newly developing industry that offered something for everyone. You could be happy with a ride on the train out to the airport or wander the isles for things that you had never seen anywhere else.”
According to the release, Zimmerman uses her own memory, interviews with family members, employees and neighbors as well as newspaper archives to tell the story of an historic part of the Northern California experience.
“Who among us during the 50s to the late 90s ever passed by the colorful site on Interstate 80 without being lured in by the potential of new magic behind the colorful doors,” read the release.
Zimmerman is a writer and consultant focusing on building human capacity. She was formerly superintendent of Old Adobe Union School District in Petaluma before her retirement. She was involved with education at various levels for over 36 years serving as principal of two schools in Davis, plus as a personnel director for the district. She is a member of the UC Davis Library Leadership Board and lives in Suisun Valley with her husband, Rich.
The literary meeting will take place at the Colusa Industrial Properties Conference Room, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Suite B, Colusa, on Thursday, March 31, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.