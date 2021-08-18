The Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation held a grant ceremony on Saturday to continue their mission of enriching the community of Orland by distributing grants to local organizations.
The ceremony, held at the Orland Fire Department, included an introduction by the Foundation chairperson as well as an overview of the Foundation and background information.
Each organization to receive grants were also given the to explain who they are and what they planned to use the grant funds for.
The 2021 Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation grant recipients include the Friends of the Orland District Cemeteries and Wreaths Across America for monuments to veterans at the Catholic and Odd Fellows’ cemeteries, the Orland Community Scholarship Association for the Leo and Fern Barceloux scholarship for Orland High School seniors, the Orland Fire Department for the purchase of automatic external defibrillators, the Orland Quilters for funds for machines, quilting and batting, Lake Elementary School for landscape design in the new quad, Glenn County 4-H Council for the purchase of curriculum for summer programs, the First Lutheran Church for a community prayer garden, and Friends of Sacramento Wildlife for the installation of webcam at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex.
The Barceloux-Tibessart Trust was established in 1995 by the will of Leo and Fern Barceloux as their contribution to the improvement of the community they were long-time residents of, with the intention to allocate the funds from the Trust to benefit religious, charitable, scientific, literary, and educational organizations in and around the community of Orland.
The Foundation was later established in 2005.
Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed over $556,000 to more than 50 local organizations.
Don Barceloux, the nephew of Leo and Fern Barceloux and Foundation member, said the Foundation committee is made up of family members from both sides of the family. According to Barceloux, they meet each year in late July to review all of the applications and select that year’s recipients.
“We try to distribute the funds as Leo and Fern would have wanted, with the purpose of enhancing the community of Orland,” said Barceloux.
Barceloux said he is most proud that his children have been actively involved in the foundation recently as well.
“I think we have built something that will last for a long time,” said Barceloux.
Applications for next year’s round of grants will be accepted through May 2022. The application can be completed and submitted online at www.barceloux-tibessart.org.