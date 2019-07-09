Another season of summer baseball has come to an end for the Tri-County Channel Cats 16U baseball team as they concluded play against some worthy competition at the Paso Robles Summer Classic, which ran from July 1- 3.
After cruising to an 11-1 win in their opener, the Cats were edged in two games last Tuesday before needing an extra frame to claim a 7-6 victory in their final appearance at the tournament.
Last Tuesday was a tough one for the Cats who saw both their opponents snatch victories via walk-offs.
In an early afternoon game, the Cats fell 7-6 to a Templeton Eagles team despite having a strong showing at the plate.
Ethan Lay went a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBI while Emanuel Frias and Justin Lee both finished 2-for-3 with Frias and driving in two and Lee plating one.
Drew Bradbury doubled and Nick Price picked up a hit and an RBI.
Facing Atascadero in their second contest of the day, victory once again eluded the Cats, as they were edged 5-4 in the home half of the sixth inning.
Bradbury struck for a two run double and Frias also doubled with Lay and Price also recording hits, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Greyhounds who rallied for four runs in the final frame.
To close out the tournament the Cats outlasted the Nor Cal Nationals 7-6 behind solid efforts from Lay and Frias on the mound.
Lay started and went five innings striking out four before yielding to Frias who closed out the final three to earn the win.
At the plate, Price doubled, while Bradbury, Lay and Lee each had a hit.
For the month long season Bradbury emerged as the Cats’ top hitter finishing with a .358 average while Lee was not far behind at .353.
On the hill for the Cats, Lay recorded 23 strikeouts over 24 innings with Bradbury notching 18 in 20 innings of work.
The Cats finished the summer with an 11-7 record, but more importantly got in valuable experience which should pay off when the high school season commences in late February.