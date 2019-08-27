“It was really a good feeling to have such a great event for such a wonderful person like Bev,” said Jason English, organizer and producer of the “Bash for Bev” event that was held on Saturday at the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
English said a few hundred people braved the heat to celebrate the life of beloved Colusa resident Beverly Armocido, who lost a battle with cancer earlier this year.
English, who said Armocido was like a mother to him, was inspired to plan a community event that brought together a few of her favorite things to honor her death.
The event began with a car showcase featuring 25 Hot Rods, lining up at the Rusty Nuts Hot Rod Alley at the fairgrounds.
Local musicians Nate Smith, Madison Hudson, Kaylee Starr and Township provided the music so attendees could dance the night away while sharing memories about Armocido.
Dinner was a team effort, made by local restaurants including Rocco’s, Granzella’s, Louis Cairo’s and Market Street Grill.
CCI Insurance sponsored an ice cream social following dinner, with Rich’s Ice Cream Catering out of Sacramento serving up Gunther’s Ice Cream in waffle cones for anyone that still had room for dessert.
English said all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to schools and educational programs within Colusa County in Bev Armocido’s name.
English said he is not sure if this will become an annual event at this time, but said if it does he would like to a cooler time of year to hold the event.
“I would like to thank all the sponsors once again,” English said. “Events like these would not happen if we did not live in such a great community.”