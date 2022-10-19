The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Basics of Bookkeeping” workshop in Colusa next week.
“Learn basic concepts for setting up your bookkeeping and develop an understanding of financial statements to better manage your business,” read a release issued by the SBDC. “Learn and understand common terms used in bookkeeping so you can converse confidently with lenders and financial advisors. Learn key concepts for good record keeping for your business.”
The workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St. in Colusa. The workshop is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.