With school back in session after the winter break, action on the hardwood intensified as all county teams neared the end of their preseason schedule.
Girls Basketball
Colusa 56, Williams 12 (1/7)
Colusa 33, Paradise 28 (1/8)
Colusa 37, Quincy 29 (1/10)
Colusa began last week with a resounding win over county and division rival Williams as junior Abby Smith tossed in a season high 15 points for the RedHawks and senior Chaena Laux chipped in with nine points.
In a tougher contest on the road in Paradise, Carly Lay finished with a team high 13 points while Laux, Jaycee Brackett and Edith Moreno added five points apiece.
Colusa then made it three wins in a row after downing visiting Quincy last Friday behind 12 points each from Moreno and Smith.
The RedHawks (11-8) hosted Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Monday in their final preseason game before heading to Winters for their first Sacramento Valley League contest on Tuesday then finishes up the week Thursday in Arbuckle against rival Pierce.
Pierce 61, Golden Sierra 46 (1/8)
Pierce 63, Hamilton City 34 (1/9)
Led by freshman standout Jocelyn Medina, Pierce notched two wins last week.
In their game at home against Golden Sierra on Jan. 8, Medina poured in a season high 37 points while Sierra Murphy went for 17 points and Lexi Dorantes corralled 10 rebounds.
On the road in Hamilton City, Medina had another huge game leading all scorers with 36 points.
The Bears (11-6) also got strong efforts from Murphy, who tossed in 15 points and Mayra Sanchez who had 10 rebounds.
Pierce played Live Oak at Natalie Corona Gymnasium on Tuesday then welcomes rival Colusa to town on Thursday.
Maxwell 55, Princeton 27 (1/8)
Williams 38, Maxwell 35, OT (1/9)
Mercy 46, Maxwell 22 (1/10)
A four game skid came to an end for the Panthers last Wednesday as they beat up on county rival Princeton in a preseason contest at home.
Double doubles by Laynee Haywood and Jacqueline Hernandez paced Maxwell as Haywood finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds and Hernandez had 14 points and snagged 12 boards.
Rosa Corona also went for 14 points in the win over the Eagles.
Against Williams last Thursday night, the Panthers let one slip away as they relinquished the lead in the final two minutes of the game then fell in overtime when despite chances they could not get the ball to drop.
Hernandez had a team high 11 points while Corona and Haywood each had 10 points in the loss.
Rounding out last week in Red Bluff against Mercy, Maxwell once again struggled to score and fell to the Warriors, however statistics were not available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
Maxwell (3-8) opened Mountain Valley League play on Tuesday when it hosted Portola and makes the long trek to Quincy on Friday.
Colusa 56, Williams 12 (1/7)
Williams 38, Maxwell 35, OT (1/9)
It was a rough night in Colusa for the Yellowjackets last Tuesday as they struggled against the RedHawks’ pressure defense, but rebounded nicely two days later in Maxwell as they came from behind to overtake the Panthers in overtime.
Jackie Rivera led Williams with six points in the loss to Colusa then had 11 points in the win over Maxwell.
Also making notable contributions were Xochitl Hernandez and Jasmine Rodriguez who added 10 point apiece.
Next up for the Yellowjackets (2-4) is their Mid-Valley League opener in Hamilton City on Jan. 16.
Boys Basketball
Pierce 76, Golden Sierra 55 (1/8)
Pierce 67, Sutter 39 (1/9)
Looking more and more like a juggernaut this season, the Bears picked up two more wins last week downing visiting Golden Sierra at home before trouncing the Huskies on the road.
Facing the Grizzlies, Pierce jumped out to a 28 point halftime lead then cruised to a win as four players finished in double figures.
Eduardo Paiz had a team high 16 points, Alex High added 15 points, Christian Mata registered his first double double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Daniel Medina pitched in with 10 points.
In Sutter the Bears outscored the Huskies 22-2 in the first quarter and never looked back as they extended their win streak to 11 games.
It was another balanced attack for Pierce led by 15 points from Justin Mathews, Medina with 14 points and High with 10 points.
Pierce (15-2) commenced Sacramento Valley League play in Live Oak this evening ahead of making its way to Colusa on Friday.
Colusa 66, Williams 61 (1/7)
East Nicolaus 94, Colusa 86 (1/8)
Colusa 74, Quincy 66 (1/10)
After narrowly escaping with a road win over county rival Williams, Colusa came up short against East Nicolaus in one of the highest scoring games of the year then bounced back at home against Quincy.
In a see-saw battle with the Yellowjackets, four RedHawks ended in double figures led by Mason Saso with 23 points, Carlos Gonzalez with 12 points along with Cole Simmons and Drew Bradbury who dropped in10 points apiece.
The following evening Colusa put up its second highest point output of the year behind Saso’s season’s best 30 points, but still came up short in Trowbridge.
Also having big games in the loss to the Spartans was Jojo Luna who added 18 points, Gonzalez with 14 points and Simmons who recorded a double double that included 12 points and 10 rebounds.
To conclude last week, Luna netted 24 points in the win over the Trojans while Saso finished with 20 points and Bradbury chipped in with 14 points.
SVL play now begins for Colusa (8-11) as they were in Winters on Tuesday night and entertain rival Pierce on Friday.
Colusa 66, Williams 61 (1/7)
Williams 60, Maxwell 52 (1/9)
It was a spirited effort by the ‘Jackets against Colusa with Mo Hernandez dropping in 14 points, Emi Garcia and Leo Trujillo both contributing 13 points while Ozzy Ruiz played hard-nosed defense and tossed in nine points, but in the end Williams could not overcome turnovers in crucial situations.
Jan. 9 marked the return of coach Jeff Lemus, who has been away after the birth of his second child, and the ‘Jackets responded with a win over county rival Maxwell.
Hernandez had a team 20 points, Garcia added another 12 points and Ruiz finished with 11 points.
Williams (2-8) played its last preseason game on Monday against Princeton then commences with Mid-Valley League play on Friday in Hamilton City.
Maxwell 61, Princeton 49 (1/7)
Williams 60, Maxwell 52 (1/9)
Mercy 50, Maxwell 44 (1/10)
The Panthers (4-5) began last week with a win, but dropped its two final non-conference games and did not make statistics available.
Maxwell welcomed Portola to town for a Mountain Valley League contest on Tuesday, then travels to Quincy on Friday.