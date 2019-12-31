Fresh off their win at Colusa’s Georgia Raczniak Tournament 10 days ago, the Pierce Bears made it two in a row as they topped a highly competitive field at the Dixon Ram Jam to claim their second tournament title of the preseason.
Facing three considerably larger schools from the Sac-Joaquin and North Coast sections, and without the services of junior Luke Voorhees who is out due to injury, the Bears were tested, but according to coach Cody McCullough, “the boys never quit fighting and everyone stepped up, especially Justin (Mathews), Eduardo (Paiz) and Alex (High) playing nearly every minute of each game.”
Pierce opened the tournament on Dec. 26 with a 53-51 win over Vacaville in which they held just a two point halftime lead then withstood a fourth quarter rally to edge the Bulldogs.
Paiz dropped a team-high 18 points to lead the Bears in the scoring column while High recorded a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Mathews chipped in with 12 points and an additional eight boards.
In the second round against El Camino (Sacramento), Pierce, down a dozen after two quarters came storming back in the second half to win 57-51 behind Mathews’ 23 point, eight rebound effort, another double double from High who tossed in 11 points and collected 10 rebounds along with Daniel Medina who added 12 points.
However it was the finale against the hot shooting Sonoma Valley Dragons that proved to be the most electrifying, prompting McCullough to describe it as “undoubtedly my favorite win of the season.”
At the outset though, it seemed an improbable task as the Dragons, who McCullough characterized as “the best shooting team” his squad has faced this season did not miss in the first quarter and put 30 points on the board.
Yet despite being down as many as 17 points, the Bears battled back, using the lob to go over the top of the defense, knocking down shots from outside and controlling the glass, to whittle the advantage down to just three points going into the locker room at intermission.
The game remained close throughout the second half, setting the stage for the dramatic sequence when Mathews delivered the biggest three of the tournament with seven seconds on the shot clock and 46 seconds left in the game to give the Bears a six point cushion and seal the 84-78 victory.
“It was an epic moment,” said McCullough who added that Mathews’ shot set off an “eruption from our fans, the bench and unbiased spectators.”
Mathews, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, poured in a game-high 35 points in the win and drew well-deserved praise from McCullough who said the junior’s effort “was one of the most dominant scoring performances I have seen in a high school game.”
For their contributions to the Bears’ success, High and Paiz, who scored 20 and 19 points respectively in the championship contest, were named to the All-Tournament Team.
After 10 days off Pierce (13-2) returns to the court on Jan. 8 when it welcomes Golden Sierra (Garden Valley) to Natalie Corona Gymnasium in Arbuckle.