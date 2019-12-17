Last week in county boys basketball Maxwell hosted Williams and Princeton among others at the 67th Irene Wells Memorial Basketball Tournament while Pierce traveled to the Red Brown Tournament in San Anselmo and Colusa ventured to Marysville for the Les Schwab Tournament.
Maxwell 70, Princeton 55 (12/11)
Maxwell 57, Faith Christian 45 (12/13)
Central Valley 50,Maxwell 36 (12/14)
The Panthers put on a good show at their home tournament cruising to wins over Princeton and Faith Christian before falling in the championship round after an impressive battle with Central Valley.
All-Tournament selection Isaiah Cardenas poured in 41 points and Wyatt Hendrix added 11 as part of the Panthers’ transition game that overpowered Princeton in a first round match up between two of the county’s smallest schools.
Coming back with a vengeance in the second half last Friday night against Faith Christian, Cardenas and Hendrix, who finished with 23 and 15 points respectively, again paced Maxwell.
In their first appearance in the title game in quite some time, the Panthers gave Central Valley all it could handle, taking a 20-18 advantage into the locker room, but were worn down in the second half by the Falcons who toil in the Northern Section’s Division IV.
Leading the Panthers was Cardenas who dropped in 17 of his game high 23 points in the second half along with Hendrix who ended the night with 15 points.
Maxwell (4-2) now enters into its winter break, returning to action on Jan. 8 when it hosts Princeton.
Faith Christian 52, Williams 48 (12/11)
Williams 58, Princeton 35 (12/13)
William 65, CORE Butte 40 (12/14)
After seeing a 14 point lead slip away in the first round against Faith Christian, the Yellowjackets picked up their first two wins of the season to take home the consolation.
Mo Hernandez finished with a team high 14 points, Emilano Garcia added eight while Harmon Kahlon and Leo Trujillo chipped in with seven apiece in the ‘Jackets’ unexpected defeat.
Still, they rebounded the following evening this time with Hernandez tossing in another 14 points, Trujillo tallying 13 points and Kahlon and Garcia each dropping in 10 points.
No statistics from the consolation game were available although Hernandez was named to the All-Tournament team.
Williams (2-5) next competes in Colusa’s Georgia Raczniak Tournament, which starts on Thursday.
Maxwell 70, Princeton 55 (12/11)
Williams 58, Princeton 35 (12/13)
Greenville 60, Princeton 51 (12/14)
Despite going winless in Maxwell, Princeton, the smallest school in the tournament deserves credit for their scrappy performance.
Elias Cervantes, who led the Eagles with 20 points against the Yellowjackets and 13 points in the second round loss to the Panthers, earned All-Tournament honors.
No statistics were provided in the loss to Greenville.
So far this season the Eagles have yet to report a win but were back at it this week, traveling to Biggs on Monday before making a trip to Downieville today.
Highlands 63, Pierce 61 (12/10)
Drake 43, Pierce 37 (12/12)
Pierce 69, Washington (San Francisco)51(12/13)
Pierce 46, San Domenico 44 (12/14)
Despite being shorthanded at times, the Bears proved that they could compete with most anyone as they ventured outside the Mid-Valley to take on teams from much larger schools.
Down a starter last Tuesday, Pierce was unable to hold off Highlands who rallied for 22 points in the final period.
Justin Mathews pumped in 23 points and Alex High recorded a double double with 18 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.
Also contributing to the cause was Gentry Condrey who added for 10 points and Luke Voorhees who collected 12 rebounds.
At Drake High School’s Red Brown Tournament the Bears, playing without Mathews in the first round, fell just short despite a 16 point performance from Eduardo Paiz and another double digit rebounding effort from Voorhees who pulled down 13 boards.
No statistics from the Bears’ two wins at the tournament were available by the Sun Herald print deadline although Coach Cody McCullough was more than satisfied with the results.
“I am very happy with the way the kids performed in San Anselmo. Each game we played had a lot of good takeaways in order for us to continue to grow as a team. Although some of the schools were much bigger than us, we felt as though we were competing on a pretty level playing field,” McCullough said.
With six wins and two losses to this point in the season, the Bears had a game with Pioneer (Woodland) on Monday and will be at the Raczniak Tournament in Colusa from December 19-21.
Colusa 58, Hamilton City 56 (12/10)
Wheatland 68, Colusa 67 (12/12)
Colusa 89, Sierra Academy (Nevada City) 22 (12/13)
Center 80, Colusa 65 (12/14)
The RedHawks were up and down last week starting with a narrow victory over Hamilton City before winding up 1-2 at Marysville’s Les Schwab Tournament.
In Hamilton City, Colusa withstood the Braves’ fourth quarter rally to pick up the road win behind a noteworthy performance from senior Cole Simmons who went 8-8 from the floor and ended the night with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Mason Saso and Jojo Luna added 16 and 15 points respectively.
At the Schwab Tournament, Colusa was edged by Wheatland then trounced Sierra Academy before falling in the consolation game to Center.
The only statistics provided were those from the win over Sierra Academy where four RedHawks finished in double figures.
Saso led the way with 17 points while Sal Silva and Ethan Lay each dropped in 13 points and Drew Bradbury added 11 points.
Colusa (4-5) hosted Sutter on Tuesday night and opens play in its own Georgia Raczniak Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Williams.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
On the girls hardwood last week, three local teams were on the road in tournaments which produced mixed results.
Pierce came away with the best performance faring well in the Corning Tournament, while Colusa and Maxwell struggled in Durham and Woodland respectively.
Pierce 56, Paradise 34 (12/10)
Pierce 54, Los Molinos 10 (12/12)
Pierce 56, Live Oak 28 (12/13)
Corning 57, Pierce 48 (12/14)
A shorthanded Bear team had its five game win streak snapped in a loss to Corning but still finished the week 3-1.
Last Monday the Bears took down Paradise on the road behind a triple double from freshman Jocelyn Medina who poured in 25 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 steals.
Also making significant contributions was Sierra Murphy with 12 points and Mayra Sanchez who pulled down 10 rebounds.
At the Corning Tournament on December 12, Pierce held Los Molinos to just two second half points as they cruised to the first round win.
It was Medina with the hot hand tying her season high point total with 28, while Murphy had a solid effort tallying 12 points and Sanchez corralled 10 boards.
Against Live Oak Medina dropped another 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and Lexi Dorantes recorded a double double which included 16 points and 10 rebounds.
However in the final game of the tournament, Corning proved to a little too much for the Bears despite 21 points from Medina and an eight point nine rebound effort from Sanchez.
Now 5-2, Pierce hosted Orland on Monday night before opening play at the Lady Trojan Classic in Orland on Dec. 19.
Colusa 43, Hamilton City 28 (12/10)
Fall River 44, Colusa 25 (12/12)
Durham 35, Colusa 24 (12/13)
Colusa 32, Lower Lake 31 (12/14)
After a big win in Hamilton City on Dec. 10, the RedHawks struggled to score at the Durham Trojan Classic but after two losses bounced back to win their final game.
Last Tuesday in the win over the Braves, Edith Moreno had a game high 13 points while Annie Lay and Abby Myers pitched in with seven points apiece.
In Durham, Fall River’s pressure defense stymied Colusa, and as result it suffered a first round loss.
Moreno tossed in eight points while Gisselle Valencia finished with six points in the loss.
Facing the Trojans for the second time in two weeks, the RedHawks for the second night in a row were unable to consistently put points on the board.
Leading the way for Colusa was Moreno with a team high 10 points and Casey Medina with six.
To conclude the tournament, the RedHawks edged Lower Lake behind eight points from Abby Smith and seven points from Jaycee Brackett.
Colusa (5-4) is away from home all this week, which started with a non-conference game against Sutter on Dec. 16, ahead of the Marty Passagila Tournament in Hamilton City, that runs Dec. 19-21.
Woodland 35, Maxwell 21 (12/12)
Woodland Christian 65, Maxwell 36 (12/13)
Anderson 48, Maxwell 12 (12/14)
Maxwell (2-5) had a tough task last weekend at Woodland’s Warren Meyer Classic dropping three games to much larger schools.
In the first round loss last Thursday to the host Wolves, Jacqueline Hernandez led the Panthers with eight points and seven rebounds.
A disastrous second quarter in which they were outscored 26-7 did in the Panthers against Woodland Christian although no other statistics from the game were provided.
Against Anderson, the Panthers could never really get on track, managing just five points after three quarters and finishing with their lowest offensive output of the season.
Maxwell resumes play on Jan. 3 when East Nicolaus comes to town.