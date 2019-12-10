Each of the county’s four girls basketball teams were also involved in tournament play last week as Colusa and Pierce were underway at the Jim Ernst RedHawk Classic in Colusa, Maxwell competed in the Greenville Tournament, while Williams tipped off at the Biggs Tournament.
Colusa 48, Woodland Christian 19 (12/5)
Durham 46, Colusa 41 (12/5)
Colusa 37, Wheatland 36 (12/6)
A turnover by the Pirates with the clock winding down gave the RedHawks a chance, and All-Tournament selection Edith Moreno made good on a shot with 3 seconds remaining to propel Colusa over Wheatland for third place at its own Jim Ernst Classic.
While the RedHawks committed a series of critical turnovers of their own that allowed the Pirates back into the game in the third quarter, they kept it close and in the end capitalized when the opportunity presented itself.
Moreno and Carly Lay paced the RedHawks with 13 points apiece while Annie Lay turned in a nice defensive effort holding Wheatland’s top scorer, Logan Garza, to well below her season average.
To open its home tournament Colusa turned in a dominant performance downing Woodland Christian behind Moreno’s game high 18 points and 15 more from Carly Lay, but then fell flat in a second round match with Durham as they gave up 35 second half points and saw a chance to reach the championship game go by the wayside.
Carly Lay finished with 10 points while Moreno and Jaycee Brackett each tallied nine points in the loss.
Colusa (3-2) was at Hamilton City on Dec. 10 for a non-conference tune up before commencing play at the Durham Trojan Classic on Dec. 12.
Wheatland 53, Pierce 46 (12/5)
Pierce 50, Clear Lake 35 (12/6)
Pierce 54, Woodland Christian 20 (12/7)
In its first action of the season, Pierce showed that it not to be taken lightly after taking home the Consolation Championship at the Jim Ernst RedHawk Classic.
Despite falling short in the first round, the Bears gave Wheatland all it could handle as freshman sensation Jocelyn Medina poured in 23 points and senior Abby Mendoza added 13 points and six rebounds.
The same duo paved the way for Pierce’s second round win over Clear Lake as Medina went for 24 points and Mendoza finished with 14 points.
In the finale with Woodland Christian, Medina dropped a game-high 28 points while Sierra Murphy pitched in with 12 points.
Medina, who averaged 25 points per game over the three contests, was named to the All-Tournament team.
Pierce (2-1) traveled to Paradise Tuesday night before heading north to Corning on Thursday where they will face Los Molinos, Live Oak and the host Cardinals in the three-day tournament.
Maxwell 40, Chester 28 (12/5)
Redding Christian 49, Maxwell 13 (12/6)
Maxwell 43, Downieville 28 (12/7)
In Greenville the Panthers took third, posting two wins on either side of a lopsided loss.
Against Chester in the tournament opener, Maxwell got 15 points from Rosa Corona, a 14 point, 10 rebound effort from Laynee Haywood and 11 rebounds from Jacqueline Hernandez in the victory.
Points were tough to come by in the Panthers’ second round match up with Redding Christian although Haywood pulled down nine rebounds and Paige Vierra accounted for eight more.
In spite of the loss, Maxwell bounced back in the final game behind Corona and Hernandez who dropped in 13 and 11 points respectively.
Haywood cleaned up on the boards collecting 13 while Hernandez and Vierra each finished with eight rebounds.
Now 2-2, the Panthers have a tough task when they compete against much larger schools at Woodland’s Warren Meyer Classic beginning on Thursday.
East Nicolaus 47, Williams 23 (12/5)
Hamilton City 53, Williams 14 (12/6)
Williams struggled in its first two games at the Biggs Tournament and the results of the third were not reported, nor were any individual statistics.
Williams was scheduled to play a shorthanded Winters squad on Monday and then is on break until Jan. 9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Basketball tournament season began in earnest last week as Pierce, Colusa and Williams tipped off at the 53rd annual Pierce Invitational while Maxwell was in Greenville for the John Holland Classic.
Pierce 69, Orland 31 (12/4)
Pierce 45, Oroville 38 (12/5)
Pierce 60, Middletown 24 (12/6)
A new era in Pierce basketball has dawned as alum Cody McCullough takes over from longtime coach Scott Burnum who stepped down after 17 seasons on the bench.
In addition to replacing his legendary former coach, McCullough has had the added pressure of having just a handful of practices due to the Bears’ extended football season.
However everything came together on the court last week and the Bears didn’t miss a beat as they went virtually unchallenged by the competition en route to their second straight championship at their home tournament.
Pierce opened play last Wednesday night by dismantling Orland as four starters finished in double figures.
Justin Mathews led the assault dropping in a game high 17 points and was followed by Eduardo Paiz with 14, Alex High with 12 and Luke Voorhees who chipped in with 11.
The following night, the Bears emerged victorious in a physical contest against Oroville led by their big men High and Voorhees who finished with 18 and 14 points respectively.
In the finale, Pierce cranked up its level of play dominating Middletown by controlling the glass, penetrating from the baseline and hitting from shots long distance.
Again the core four juniors, all of whom were named to the All-Tournament team, set the tone as Mathews poured in 20 points, Paiz added 11 points while Voorhees ended the night with eight and High contributed seven points.
For McCullough the win brought a sense of relief, but also reminded him of the reason he got into coaching.
“There are few better feelings for me than to see my team play phenomenally in a championship game and then be ecstatic about it as a group. Winning that game brought me a lot of joy,” said the first-year head coach.
This week the Bears (4-0) travel outside of the Mid-Valley for some non-conference play taking on Highlands on Tuesday before heading to San Anselmo to compete in the Red Brown Tournament.
Dixon 67, Colusa 58 (12/4)
Colusa 79, Live Oak 53 (12/5)
Colusa 67, Orland 54 (12/6)
Turnovers and a lack of rebounding were too much for the RedHawks to overcome in their first game at the Pierce Invitational, but they bounced back nicely to pick up two straight wins and claim the consolation.
Against the Rams last Wednesday, Colusa took a four-point lead into the locker room at half only to be outscored 40-27 over the final two quarters.
Drew Bradbury tossed in a team-high 12 points while Jerry Gonzalez chipped in with 11 points and Mason Saso added 10 points in the loss.
Colusa had no problem with Live Oak in the second round on Thursday night, although no statistics were available, then carried their momentum into last Friday’s game where it cruised to a win over Orland.
Saso, an All-Tournament selection, finished with 17 points for the RedHawks who also got 12 points apiece from Bradbury and JoJo Luna.
It’s another busy week of preseason basketball for Colusa (2-3) as they play in Hamilton City on Tuesday night ahead of the Marysville Tournament, which runs from Dec. 12-14.
Oroville 64, Williams 51 (12/4)
Orland 56, Williams 48 (12/5)
Live Oak 74, Williams 51 (12/6)
Williams (0-5) remained winless on the season after dropping three games at the Pierce Invitational.
No individual statistics were provided.
The Yellowjackets, who lost 58-50 to Winters Monday night, will next be at the Irene Wells Tournament in Maxwell which starts today.
Maxwell 70, Downieville 37 (12/5)
Redding Christian 59, Maxwell 50 (12/6)
Only scores from the Panthers’ first two games at Greenville’s John Holland Classic were made available before the Sun-Herald print deadline.
Maxwell is at home this week hosting the Irene Wells Tournament.