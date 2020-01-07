Last week was a light one on the hardwood although the Colusa, Pierce and Maxwell girls each got in a non-conference game, while the RedHawk boys took to the court at the Dennis Burnum Classic in Oroville.
Girls basketball
Colusa 58, Lower Lake 40 (1/2)
On the road in Lake County, Colusa stormed from behind in the second half outscoring the Trojans 37-11 to notch its first win of the new year and even their overall record at 7-7.
Edith Moreno went for 20 points in the win while Carly Lay finished with 12 points.
The RedHawks are back at it this week hosting Williams on Tuesday, traveling to Paradise tonight then returning home to face Quincy in Don Bransford Gymnasium on Friday.
Clear Lake 62, Pierce 57 (1/2)
Despite a fourth quarter rally, the shorthanded Bears could not get past the visiting Cardinals in their first game after the holidays.
Junior Sierra Murphy poured in a season high 25 points and freshman Jocelyn Medina added an additional 19 points to the total but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.
Pierce (9-6) entertains Golden Sierra at Natalie Corona Gymnasium tonight before hitting the road to meet the Braves in Hamilton City on Thursday.
East Nicolaus 52, Maxwell 18 (1/3)
It was a rough first game back for the Panthers who had no answer for the Spartans who have lost just twice in 13 games this season.
No statistics were made available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
Maxwell (2-6) resumes play at home against Princeton tonight, welcomes Williams to town on Thursday then makes the trip north to Red Bluff for a contest with Mercy on Friday.
Boys basketball
Las Plumas 79, Colusa 54 (1/2)
Red Bluff 61, Colusa 48 (1/3)
Colusa 83, Los Banos 63 (1/4)
After two tough matchups in the opening rounds at Oroville’s Dennis Burnum Classic, the RedHawks regrouped to come away with a win in their final game.
Against Las Plumas on Jan. 2, Colusa yielded 24 second quarter points to the Thunderbirds and were unable to recover.
Mason Saso finished with a team-high 15 points while Jojo Luna and Ethan Lay chipped in with 13 and 10 points respectively.
In their second game against Red Bluff, Lay shot 50 percent from beyond the arc and drained seven threes to pace the RedHawks with 21 points.
Cole Simmons added nine points and Saso tossed in eight in the loss.
No statistics from the game against Los Banos were available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
Colusa (6-10) had a game in Williams on Tuesday night, is in Trowbridge to square off with East Nicolaus tonight, and then concludes the week at home against Quincy on Friday.