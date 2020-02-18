The Northern Section CIF basketball playoff picture is now clear as the seven of the eight local teams will advance to post-season play after completing league competition last week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pierce 71, Winters 55 (2/11)
By winning their last regular season game of the year, the Bears remained perfect in Sacramento Valley League play and took the championship in relatively easy fashion for the second year in a row.
Justin Mathews finished with a game-high 19 points while Christian Mata and Daniel Medina pitched in with 17 and 13 points respectively.
With the post season about to get underway, Pierce (23-3) has secured home court advantage and begins its quest for the NSCIF Division IV crown as the two seed by entertaining the winner between No. 7 Lassen and No. 10 West Valley on Friday.
Colusa 96, Biggs 66 (2/10)
Colusa 68, Willows 53 (2/14)
Beginning last week with a blowout win over division rival Biggs, Colusa then took care of SVL foe Willows in the season finale.
Scoring leader Mason Saso poured in a career high 35 points on the road in Biggs to lead the RedHawks, who had just a six point advantage at intermission but shifted to another gear in the second half to runaway with the victory.
Also making notable contributing to the scoring outburst was Drew Bradbury and Sal Silva with 11 points apiece and Cole Simmons who added 10 points.
Against the Honkers, Simmons also hit a career mark tossing in a game high 30 points while Silva came through with another 11 point effort and Jojo Luna chipped in with 10 points.
As the second place finisher in the SVL, Colusa (14-14) is the No. 5 seed in Division V and travels to Durham on Friday to take on No. 4 Durham, a team it lost to 83-71 back in December.
East Nicolaus 56, Williams 49 (2/11)
Durham 69, Williams 29 (2/14)
Last week was a disappointing one for the Yellowjackets who at the outset had a shot at the Mid-Valley League title, however after faltering twice settled for third place behind East Nicolaus and Durham.
On the road against the Spartans, the ‘Jackets took a six point lead into the fourth quarter but could not hold the advantage ultimately falling by seven points.
Freshmen Leo Trujillo and Brian Rosales dropped in 14 points apiece for Williams in the setback.
No statistics from the lopsided loss at home to Durham were available by the Sun-Herald print deadline.
Now the No. 8 seed in the NSCIF Division V playoffs, the ‘Jackets (10-14) host No. 9 Trinity tonight with the winner going on to face No. 1 East Nicolaus in Trowbridge Friday night.
Quincy 87, Maxwell 68 (2/10)
Maxwell 74, Esparto 51 (2/12)
Maxwell 61, CORE Butte 43 (2/13)
After starting last week with a loss to Quincy on the road, the Panthers finished the regular season strong with two Mountain Valley League wins over Esparto and CORE Butte.
Maxwell (10-11), the No. 6 seed in Division VI who now travels to meet No. 3 Fall River on Friday provided no individual statistics.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pierce 52, Winters 7 (2/11)
In its only game last week, Pierce completed play in the Sacramento Valley League by keeping the winless Warriors off the board in both the second and fourth quarters to earn a resounding victory.
Nine players broke into the scoring column led by Celeste Lievanos with 13 points, Sierra Murphy with nine points and Lexi Dorantes who collected 11 rebounds.
The No. 10 seeded Bears (16-9) began post-season play on Tuesday in a Division IV battle in Oroville against the No. 7 Tigers.
Colusa 27, Biggs 10 (2/10)
Willows 77, Colusa 32 (2/13)
A struggle to score points plagued the RedHawks last week and while it didn’t prove a problem in a division contest against the Wolverines, it was the nail in the coffin against the powerful SVL champion Honkers.
In Biggs, Carly Lay paced Colusa with 12 points while Edith Quintana-Moreno pitched in with seven points as the defense held the Wolverines scoreless in the second half.
Capping the regular season in Willows, the RedHawks found themselves down 17-0 to start the game and never recovered, as despite opportunities, the ball would not drop.
Lay had a team high eight points and Jaycee Brackett added seven points in the loss.
Colusa (17-11) is the No. 5 seed in the Division V playoff picture and looks to find the range in Hamilton City against the No. 4 Braves on Feb. 20.
East Nicolaus 36, Williams 33 (2/12)
Durham 60, Williams 18 (2/14)
Despite a close game with the Spartans last week the Yellowjackets also fell to Durham to complete the regular season winless in the Mid-Valley League.
Jackie Rivera dropped 22 points against the Spartans but it wasn’t enough to get by East Nicolaus.
No statistics were provided in the loss to Durham however the Jackets (3-13) received the 10 th seed in NSCIF Division V and hit the road to face No. 7 Mt. Shasta on Tuesday.
Quincy 53, Maxwell 31 (2/10)
Maxwell, CORE Butte (not reported)
Jacqueline Hernandez finished with 16 points, Rosa Corona netted 10 and Laynee Haywood pulled down eight rebounds but the Panthers still came up short in Quincy.
No information was provided about the game with the Lynx but it was the final game of the season for Maxwell (4-17) who finished out of the playoff picture.