In other basketball action last week, all the local teams began their respective league play.
Girls Basketball
Pierce 62, Live Oak 43 (1/14)
Pierce 53, Colusa 29 (1/16)
The Bears cruised to wins in their first two Sacramento Valley League contests with victories over Live Oak and Colusa.
On the road against the Lions, freshman Jocelyn Medina registered a double double after dropping 36 points and collecting 10 rebounds while Sierra Murphy added 14 points in a nice effort as well.
Returning home on January 16 for a rivalry game with Colusa, the Bears, who led by just eight points after two quarters, outscored the RedHawks 35-19 in the second half to improve to 2-0 in the SVL.
Medina finished with 26 points and Murphy pitched in with 12 more.
Pierce (13-6, 2-0) had a showdown with Willows on Tuesday night in a game featuring the section’s top two scorers ahead of its trip to Winters on Thursday.
Colusa 50, Western Sierra 32 (1/13)
Colusa 58, Winters 29 (1/14)
Pierce 53, Colusa 29 (1/16)
Colusa started last week with two easy wins, but ended with a disappointing loss to the Bears.
In their final preseason game the RedHawks got 11 points from Edith Moreno and 10 apiece from Chaena Laux and Casey Medina as they took care of visiting Western Sierra.
On the road in Winters, Moreno topped all scorers with 15 points while Jaycee Brackett and Abby Smith each tossed in 13 points.
Against Pierce, a controversial call led to Moreno’s ejection halfway through the first quarter and from that point the RedHawks struggled to get the ball to drop.
Smith had team-high eight points while Laux played tough in the paint and finished with eight points.
Colusa (12-8, 1-1) made the trip to Live Oak on Tuesday then returned home to entertain East Nicolaus tonight.
Portola 61, Maxwell 24 (1/14)
Visiting Portola overwhelmed in its first Mountain Valley League contest and only game last week.
Laynee Haywood paced the Panthers with six points and eight rebounds while Rocio Velazquez contributed five points.
A second game with Quincy, scheduled for last Friday, was canceled due to weather.
The Panthers (3-9, 0-1) are at home all week beginning on Tuesday against Mercy and continuing with Biggs today and Esparto on Friday.
Hamilton City 47, Williams 14 (1/16)
The Jackets, an emerging program, had no answer for the Braves in their Mid-Valley League opener.
No statistics were provided by Williams (2-5, 0-1), who was in Durham on Tuesday then travels to Trowbridge to face East Nicolaus on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Williams 80, Princeton 45 (1/13)
Williams 51, Hamilton City 48 (1/17)
Four starters finished in double figures as Williams trounced Princeton in their final preseason game.
Ozzy Ruiz and Leo Trujillo each went for 18 points while Harmandeep Kahlon and Mo Hernandez contributed 12 and 10 points respectively.
Statistics from the win over Hamilton City were not available by the Sun Herald print deadline.
Williams (7-9, 1-0) has two tough Mid-Valley League match ups this week game this week starting today in Durham then again on Friday when they travel to Trowbridge to meet East Nicolaus.
Portola 49, Maxwell (1/14)
Maxwell dropped their Mountain Valley League opener in a close contest at home last Tuesday then saw its game with Quincy scheduled for last Friday canceled due to weather.
The Panthers (4-6, 0-1) started a three game stretch at home on Tuesday against Mercy, hosts Biggs tonight and welcomes Esparto to town on Friday.