While all four county boys basketball teams were in action in the second round of their corresponding division playoffs, only the Pierce Bears emerged victorious and will advance.
Pierce withstood a challenge at home from West Valley, Colusa fell in a last second heartbreaker in Durham, whereas Williams and Maxwell struggled on the road against East Nicolaus and Fall River respectively.
In girls playoff basketball, only the Colusa RedHawks remain in the hunt after winning a second-round match, while Pierce and Williams went down to first-round defeats.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pierce 66, West Valley 51 (2/21)
Playing for the first time in 10 days, the No. 2 Bears weathered a third quarter rally by the visiting No. 10 Eagles, then came out in the fourth period with an 8-0 run of their own to take command of the game and close it out in relatively easy fashion.
Although the Eagles stayed in the game by hitting 10 shots from beyond the arc, in the end the athleticism and preparation of the Bears prevailed as Coach Cody McCullough explained.
“I feel we had a strong defensive game and approached the game with a defensive mindset. There is no shortage of athleticism and that allows us to thrive in any defensive style. Additionally we work hard, practice long and prepare for every situation. I truly believe that is what causes our guys to be great when it matters.”
Junior Justin Mathews hit five three’s including two in a row to start the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 17 points while senior Daniel Medina, with his slashing drives to the basket, was not far behind with 14 points.
A pair of juniors in Eduardo Paiz and Alex High each added 10 points to the cause.
High, in particular, had a noteworthy effort working hard inside on both ends of the court, which McCullough sees as an invaluable asset to his team’s success.
“Alex’s body type and length has yet to be matched all season. So in a playoff mindset of going 100 percent every second, he is really an unsolvable problem for the opponent, ” the first-year coach said.
With their win over West Valley, the Bears now host a familiar foe in No. 3 Gridley tonight with the winner punching its ticket to the NSCIF Division IV title game this Saturday at Shasta College.
Pierce (24-3) beat Gridley (21-7), the Butte View League Champion, handily back in December, but the Bears will have to contend with the Bulldogs’ Grant Tull, the Northern Section’s third leading scorer, who has averaged 25 points per game this season.
Durham 51, Colusa 50 (2/21)
No. 5 Colusa took the game down to the wire in Durham against the No. 4 Trojans, but two missed free throws with just seconds remaining in the game that sealed their fate and knocked them out of the NSCIF Division V playoff picture.
Mason Saso and Cole Simmons tossed in 10 points apiece and Sal Silva contributed nine points in a contest that the RedHawks let slip away.
Colusa (14-15) ended the season as the second place team in the Sacramento Valley League.
East Nicolaus 47, Williams 32 (2/21)
In another Division V match up, the No. 8 Yellowjackets fell to Mid-Valley League rival and No. 1 seed East Nicolaus for the second time in 10 days to conclude their season.
Williams (11-15) struggled mightily to score on the road, as they were held under double digits in all but the second quarter and did not provide individual statistics.
Fall River 77, Maxwell 37 (2/21)
It was a rough night for the No. 6 Panthers who had no answer for the No. 3 Bulldogs in the second round of the NSCIF Division VI playoffs.
Maxwell (10-12) provided no statistics.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colusa 38, Hamilton City 17 (2/20)
On the road in Hamilton City last Thursday, the No. 5 RedHawks turned in a dominant defensive performance and slowed the pace of the game offensively to upset the No. 4 Braves in the NSCIF Division V playoffs.
From the outset, Colusa completely shut down the Braves transition game then prevented any second chance opportunities by controlling the defensive glass.
Leading the way for Colusa was Carly Lay who was a force in the paint tallying 16 points and collecting rebounds on both ends of the court.
Edith Quintana-Moreno and Jaycee Brackett added eight and seven points respectively while Chaena Laux and Annie Lay contributed savvy all-around play throughout the contest.
With the win Colusa (18-11) hit the road Tuesday night to take on No. 1 Portola (26-3) who had advanced to the third round with a win over No. 8 Biggs.
Oroville 54, Pierce 48 (2/18)
No. 10 Pierce was held to just four points in the final quarter of play and fell to No. 7 Oroville on the road in the first in the first round of the NSCIF Division IV playoffs.
The Bears (16-10), who finished the season as the second place team in the Sacramento Valley League provided no statistics.
Mt. Shasta 54, Williams 13 (2/18)
No. 10 Williams managed just two first half points against No. 7 Mt. Shasta as for the second year in a row the Bears ousted the Yellowjackets in the first round of the NSCIF Division V playoffs.
No individual statistics were provided by Williams (3-15).