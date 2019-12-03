Basketball season tipped off last week for both the Colusa RedHawks girls’ and boys’ teams as they traveled to Shasta Lake to face Central Valley although neither came away with a victory.
The RedHawk girls jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead only to see the Falcons storm back with a 25-point outburst in the second period to take control and ultimately post a 54-45 victory.
Senior Edith Moreno dropped a game high 21 points for the RedHawks who also got six points apiece from fellow senior Chaena Laux and junior Casey Medina, but it wasn’t enough to offset Falcon backcourt duo who combined for 29 points.
In the late game, the RedHawk boys, who are experiencing an almost complete line up turnover from a year ago, also came up short against Central Valley falling 66-46.
Colusa’s lone returning starter from a year ago, junior Mason Saso recorded a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, sophomore Jojo Luna finished with a team high 16 points and junior Drew Bradbury pulled down seven boards and chipped in with six points.
This week is a busy one for both teams as the Lady RedHawks (0-1) had a road game in Maysville on Monday and will open play in their own Jim Ernst Tournament on Thursday, while the Colusa boys (0-1) hosted Marysville on Dec. 2 and square off with Dixon on Dec. 4 in the first round at the Pierce Tournament.