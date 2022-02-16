Best selling author to speak in Colusa

During their annual meeting next week, the Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will host an author talk with acclaimed legal thriller writer John Lescroart.
According to a release issued by the Friends, Lescroart has written 29 novels, 19 of which have been New York Times Best Sellers.
“He is named among Libraries Unlimited ‘100 Most Popular Thriller and Suspense Authors,,” read the release. “His books have sold over 12 million copies, have been translated into 22 languages, and are sold in more than 75 countries.”
His stories are largely set in San Francisco, it was stated in the release, and readers who are familiar with the area will recognize numerous sites and neighborhoods.
Lescroart’s thriller “Dead Irish” is the first selection to be discussed at the new Lifelong Readers Book Club, meeting at the Colusa Library on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
The Lifelong Readers Book Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Colusa Library.
The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library’s annual meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 24 at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market St., Colusa, and all are welcome to attend.
A social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by elections of officers and the author talk will start at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Colusa County Free Library Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373 or email pdagrossa@countyofcolusa.com.