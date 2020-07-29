The city of Colusa announced on Monday that the biomass/biomaterials company Hexas Biomass will be planting roots in Colusa.
“Hexas Biomass has committed to Colusa and has begun working with local workforce development agencies for its future jobs creation needs,” read a release issued by the city.
According to the release, Hexas Biomass is a biomaterials company that produces and processes dedicated biomass and agricultural residue into production-ready biomaterials that can replace wood and fossil fuel-based materials in multiple applications.
“We are very excited about this project,” says Hexas Biomass CEO Wendy Owens. “Colusa is at the nexus of a transportation hub embedded in a powerful agricultural production zone with a skilled agricultural workforce – it offers us everything we’re looking for.”
The city of Colusa has been working on a unique biomass/biomaterials project since the beginning of the year, read the release, with the goal of creating new manufacturing and agricultural innovation-based jobs, including the annexation of Colusa Industrial Properties and the future rehabilitation of the Pirelli building to offer new locations in Colusa for companies in this growing industry to land.
For more information about the project, contact Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain at citmanager@cityofcolusa.com.