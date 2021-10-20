Christine “Christy” Birdsong, general counsel for the Arbuckle based company Sun Valley Rice, was appointed to serve as Undersecretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture last week.
“Christy has twenty years of experience navigating complex regulatory environments on behalf of industry and agriculture,” said Ken LaGrande, Sun Valley Rice CEO. “Her real-world, practical expertise with water, labor, legislative, and trade issues will be invaluable. We’re so pleased to send her to the CDFA with deep insights into the rice industry.”
According to a release issued by Sun Valley Rice, Birdsong has been general counsel to the company since 2016, where she handles corporate legal issues, state and federal regulatory compliance, and assists in industry and government affairs in addition to representing Sun Valley Rice on the USA Rice Committee on Regulatory Affairs and Food Safety.
In her new position, Birdsong will be reporting to Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, to address the challenges facing one of the state’s greatest economic contributors.
“Serving as General Counsel and Director of Human Relations for Sun Valley Rice has provided a deep understanding of the unique obstacles and opportunities agricultural businesses face,” said Birdsong. “I look forward to applying the learnings gained in the rice industry towards my work as Undersecretary of the CDFA.”
Before working at Sun Valley Rice, Birdsong was General Counsel for the National Cotton Council of America from 2011 to 2016, Counsel for the Committee on Agriculture for the United States House of Representatives from 2005 to 2010, and Federal Government Affairs Leader for CropLife America from 2004 to 2005, according to the release, and she holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.
According to the release, her last day at Sun Valley Rice was Oct. 15.