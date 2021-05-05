The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees announced on Friday that Superintendent Jeff Turner will resign, effective June 30.
The announcement came after a special board meeting was held early Friday morning to discuss the matter.
Turner accepted the superintendent position with the district in February 2020 after serving in the same position for the Mesa Union School District in Somis for the previous five years.
“The Board of Trustees would like to thank Superintendent Turner for his service in leading our collective efforts on behalf of all District students,” it was stated in a release issued by the District. “He provided vigilant leadership during the current pandemic. His dedication is deeply appreciated.”
According to the release, Turner said he felt it was extremely important to see the District through the many challenges COVID-19 brought to the school community.
“Now that schools are open, I believe June 30th is a natural break for my departure,” said Turner. “In light of COVID-19, I have reflected on my 27-year commitment to public education and, at this time, I would like to refocus my attention on my family and explore other professional possibilities. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the students of Colusa and wish the Board of Trustees and the District the very best.”