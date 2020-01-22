The Colusa County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance legalizing industrial hemp cultivation for a maximum of 20 growers and 3,000 acres on Tuesday.
“It gives another viable option for growers,” Colusa Agricultural Commissioner Greg Hinton said. “It adds a commodity – an option for diversity.”
Hinton said there are multiple guidelines with regard to the ordinance.
There will be an application process and subsequent fee set up through community development and statewide with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Hinton said potential growers need to satisfy both processes in order to move forward in the cultivation process.
In addition, there are zone requirements: Hinton said growers can only be in exclusively agricultural or forest areas as a way to draw a fine line between hemp and cannabis cultivation.
Other restrictions include not being within 600 feet of any school and at least a mile-and-a-half of any city or town, Hinton said.
The ordinance can be read in its entirety at https://www.countyofcolusa.org.