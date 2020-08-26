The body of a drowning victim was located in East Park Reservoir on Saturday, just two hours after the individual sank under the water after struggling to swim to shore.
According to a release issued by the department, The Colusa County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of an individual in need of a water rescue in the area of East Park Reservoir known as Hide-Out Cove on Saturday evening.
“The individual was reportedly having issues swimming and was struggling to get back to shore,” it was stated in the release. “The individual ultimately went below the surface and never resurfaced.”
The Sheriff’s Office, along with Indian Valley Fire personnel, responded to the scene and encountered family members and people from neighboring campsites jumping into the water in an attempt to assist and locate the individual.
At about 8:34 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit, with assistance from the Indian Valley Fire personnel, located and recovered the body of the drowned individual.