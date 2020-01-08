The Friends of the Library Bookworm Used Bookstore will be cleaning house after the holiday season, offering all item available in the store at half price.
The used book store offers a wide selection of adult and teen fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, reference books, self-help books, biographies and travel books all donated from community. Vinyl records, cassettes, CDs and VCR tapes will also be available.
The Bookworm is staffed entirely by volunteers and is open during their regular business hours of Wednesdays and Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bookstore will also be open Jan. 11 and the subsequent second Saturday of each month to better accommodate working and school-age customers.
Proceeds from the Bookworm benefit all seven branches of the Colusa County Free Library.
The Friends of the Library Bookworm Used Bookstore is located at 440 Market Street in Colusa. For more information, follow The Bookworm at 440 Market in Colusa, Ca on Facebook.