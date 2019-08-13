The Bookworm bookstore in Colusa is will have a ‘Bring your own bag’ book sale beginning today, Aug. 14. Bring your own bag to fill with books and pay just $1.
The used book store offers a wide selection of adult and teen fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, reference books, self-help books, biographies and travel books all donated from community.
Bookstore staff said the sale is expected to last about a month.
“Special sales occur regularly, and may feature a theme, reduced pricing, and other fun surprises,” read a statement on the county of Colusa website. “The proceeds raised from the book sales support the Colusa County Free Library.”
The Bookworm is staffed entirely by volunteers and is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Bookworm is located at 440 Market St. in Colusa. For more information, follow The Bookworm at 440 Market in Colusa, Ca on Facebook.