The Friends of the Library Bookworm Used Bookstore will be opening the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning Nov. 9 to better accommodate working and school-age customers.
The used book store offers a wide selection of adult and teen fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, reference books, self-help books, biographies and travel books all donated from community.
Books on cooking and entertaining will be marked down on Nov. 9 to commemorate the new day of business. Other books will be sold for 50 cents to $1 and children books will also be sold at reduced prices.
The Bookworm is staffed entirely by volunteers and is open and regular business hours are Wednesdays and Fridays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Bookworm is located at 440 Market St. in Colusa. For more information, follow The Bookworm at 440 Market in Colusa, Ca on Facebook.